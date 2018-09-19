Jimmy Butler Odds: Knicks, Nets, Clippers, Among Top Teams to Land T-Wolves Star

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With Stadium's Shams Charania reporting on Wednesday that Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, it remains to be seen what uniform the four-time All-Star will be wearing on opening night.

Don't worry, the oddsmakers have handicapped the field, per OddsShark:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks are Butler's "preferred destinations." All of those franchises would have the cap space to offer him a max contract as a free agent next summer.

Given Wednesday's developments, there aren't any surprises among the favorites.

Sure, it may catch some people off guard that Minnesota has the best odds. But given there is less than one month until the regular season tips off (the Timberwolves open against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 17), there isn't an abundance of time for a blockbuster deal to go down.

Charania also reported that Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau is reluctant to trade the star, although Butler is optimistic that a deal can be reached before training camp starts on Tuesday:

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor revealed back in July that Butler turned down a four-year extension in the $110 million range. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times added that Butler doesn't plan on signing an extension with the Timberwolves because he "has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns."

Meanwhile, his list of targets includes big markets, not necessarily teams that are projected to be contenders this upcoming season.

The New York Knicks are a team to keep an eye on, whether before the trade deadline or next offseason. As Bleacher Report's Thomas Duffy pointed out, Butler had an interesting "like" this summer:

Butler's list includes teams that he would consider a long-term extension with. One team that wasn't on the list but has decent odds is the Los Angeles Lakers. Bleacher Report's Eric Picnus reported last month that a source close to Butler says the forward would be open to playing with LeBron James on the Lakers.

While Butler has reportedly provided the Timberwolves with a list of preferred destinations, the organization has to do what is in its best interest. That means taking its time to find the best possible deal to set itself up for the future.

Butler is under contract for the upcoming season for $18.7 million.