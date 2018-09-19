Samaya Clark-Gabriel Is Wowing Crowds with Her Ridiculous Handles

Tthe Story Behind Neymar's Tattoos Happy Birthday Jimmy Buckets Tramp Frisbee Has Ultimate World Reaching New Heights Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Minor League Baseball Teams Get Weird Sports World's Good Guys Didn't Take a Summer Break Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami Fitness Coach Using the World as His Personal Gym Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Messy > Messi at the Swamp Soccer World Championships 'The Powerhouse Princess' Has Broken 27 World Records Right Arrow Icon

8-year-old Samaya Clark-Gabriel stared playing basketball two years ago and learned how to dribble by watching YouTube videos. Her handles have taken her to places across the country and performances with the Harlem Globetrotters

Watch Above

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.



