Samaya Clark-Gabriel Is Wowing Crowds with Her Ridiculous Handles

8-year-old Samaya Clark-Gabriel stared playing basketball two years ago and learned how to dribble by watching YouTube videos. Her handles have taken her to places across the country and performances with the Harlem Globetrotters

