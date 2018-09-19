Report: Maroon 5 to Perform 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Maroon 5 will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Variety's Jem Aswad reported Wednesday.

Us Weekly spoke to a source earlier in the day who said, "The offer has been extended and they've pretty much accepted."

Maroon 5 has been linked with the Super Bowl halftime show in the past.

E! News' Baker Machado reported in 2015 that the band "had extensive talks" about playing Super Bowl 50's halftime show and was the "front-runner for the gig." The honor eventually fell to the trio of Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine shot down the Super Bowl 50 rumors during a 2015 interview on the Howard Stern Show, but he added the band would likely jump at the opportunity to play at the Super Bowl.

"I like the fact that we can talk about it, because I think the band would be thrilled to do it," he said.

It's unclear whether Maroon 5 would include any guest stars, which was the trend in recent years before Super Bowl LI. Lady Gaga was a one-woman show at NRG Stadium in Houston, while Justin Timberlake didn't include any other headline acts at Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Maroon 5 worked together with Cardi B on the song "Girls Like You," which sits second in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, so that's one possibility for a guest appearance in a potential halftime show.