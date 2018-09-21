MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP returns to Spain this weekend for the 2018 Grand Prix of Aragon.

Marc Marquez will be eager to win on home soil at the Motorland Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, particularly after Jorge Lorenzo won in his native Catalan Grand Prix in June.

Lorenzo will have his sights set on maximum points too, though, as will closest rival Andrea Dovizioso.

Here's the complete schedule for Grand Prix from the free practice through to the race:

Friday, September 7

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice 1 (FP1)

1:05 p.m. BST/8:05 a.m. ET: Free Practice 2 (FP2)

Saturday, September 8

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice 3 (FP3)

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice 4 (FP4)

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying 1 (Q1)

1:35 p.m. BST/8:35 a.m. ET: Qualifying 2 (Q2)

Sunday, September 9

9:40 a.m. BST/4:40 a.m. ET: Warm-Up

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT

The Grand Prix of Aragon is always an exciting race and has featured some thrilling battles for the podium over the years:

Runaway championship leader Marquez has only missed out on the podium twice this season, but he hasn't taken the chequered flag since winning the German Grand Prix in July.

Aragon has been a fruitful hunting ground for him in the past. He has won there three times in MotoGP including the 2016 and 2017 races, so he has the pedigree to come out on top.

He'll have stiff competition from compatriot Lorenzo, though, who can also expect plenty of support from the local fans.

The 31-year-old has won there twice himself, and he has shown plenty of pace recently by taking pole at the British Grand Prix before its cancellation and the San Marino Grand Prix, not to mention his victory in Austria.

Dovizioso will also have a say. He has won two of the last three races this season, most recently in San Marino:

The Italian is 67 points behind Marquez, so his championship hopes are slim at best, but at least he'll want to ensure he holds onto second place over the final six races of the season.

Aragon has not had a non-Spanish winner in MotoGP since Casey Stoney won there back-to-back in 2010 and 2011, but on current form Dovizioso has as good a chance as any of breaking that run.