Every NFL Team's Biggest Weakness so Far This Season

0 of 32

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Though all 32 NFL teams tried to address their weaknesses during the offseason with trades, free-agent signings and draft picks, live action is here to expose the holes still on each roster.

The regular season brings all sorts of unforeseen challenges. Coaches have to do their best to make sure the next man is ready to take the field, and front offices must keep an eye out for available talent capable of filling roster voids.

Through two weeks, we can already see what could possibly derail each team's season if the decision-makers fail to address major issues.

Here, we take a deep dive into why certain teams have come up short on the scoreboard and how others can win by even bigger margins. Is the defense in need of a consistent pass rush to close games? Is a porous offensive line unable to give the quarterback time to scan the field for a winning drive?

What's the most pressing concern for each club going into Week 3?