North, South Korea Agree to Joint Bid to Host 2032 Olympic Games

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

North Korea and South Korea have agreed to place a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, according to the Associated Press.

South Korea hosted the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and the two nations marched under one flag at the opening ceremony.

The countries have had a tenuous relationship over the past 70 years, but there have been several diplomatic breakthroughs recently.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are currently taking part in a summit, which began Tuesday, per Joshua Berlinger, Sophie Jeong and Yoonjung Seo of CNN.

The two sides had been discussing the possibility of a joint bid over the past week, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"It's a proposal of hosting the events in Seoul and Pyongyang," Seoul's sports minister, Do Jong-hwan, said.

"The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics showed the Olympic values very well," Do added. "I hope peace in Northeast Asia can continue through sports."

Although joint bids for the Olympics aren't common, Italy was also planning to do a combined bid through three different cities until the plan fell through.

The International Olympic Committee has also provided Asian countries more opportunities as of late, with the 2020 Summer Olympics set for Tokyo and Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A successful Korean bid would make it four sets of Games on the continent in 14 years.