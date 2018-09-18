Washington St. Assistant AD Jason Gesser Resigns After Sexual Misconduct Reports

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Washington State assistant athletic director Jason Gesser resigned Tuesday following reports of sexual misconduct.

The Spokesman-Review Thomas Clouse reported the news, noting Gesser issued a statement, reading, "I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the department and university. While I certainly never intended to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all involved for me to move on."

Theo Lawson of the Review shared Washington State's statement confirming the resignation, which read, in part, "We sincerely appreciate the courage it takes for individuals to come forward with concerns of this nature. We take the allegations extremely seriously, and the (OEO) intends to continue its investigation."

This comes after Clouse reported Washington State placed Gesser—who also played quarterback for the Cougars from 1999 through 2002—on administrative leave Monday after Alyssa Bodeau filed a complaint with the school's Office for Equal Opportunity saying Gesser made unwanted advances toward her.

"When other girls came forward, it changed the game," Bodeau said. "When I saw that it was a pattern, that's when I decided, 'I'm not going to stay quiet.' If it doesn't stop now ... other girls will be in danger."

Clouse cited Ian Smay and Dylan Greene of the Daily Evergreen and noted a number of women said Gesser made inappropriate advances toward them, which led to an investigation from the Office for Equal Opportunity in 2017 that cleared Gesser.

According to Clouse, Bodeau worked as a babysitter for Gesser's children for one-and-a-half years before he made the unwanted advances toward her and attempted to kiss her while in a car.