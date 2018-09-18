Jameis Winston Sued by Uber Driver Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in 2016

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Uber driver who accused Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit against him, according to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times.

The driver said Winston groped her in Scottsdale, Arizona, during a ride in March 2016. He is currently serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, although he hasn't faced any criminal charges.

The plaintiff, who is listed only as Kate P., filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, according to Baker.

"She is unimpressed by his continued lack of honesty or awareness into his behavior," attorney John Clune said. "Maybe a more direct financial penalty will get his attention. He needs to learn from this and have some genuine insight or pay the penalty."

This will be the second time Clune is involved in a sexual assault case against Winston. The lawyer also represented Erica Kinsman in her suit against Winston when both were students at Florida State. They settled out of court in December 2016.

Winston has denied the allegations, but he did apologize to the Uber driver.

"I'm sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in," he said in June, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize."