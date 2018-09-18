Bears Players, Ownership to Donate over $500K to Chicago Social Justice Programs

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have become the first team to take part in the NFL's social justice initiative, donating over $500,000 to local programs, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

On Tuesday, the team announced the move in a video featuring Sam Acho, Trey Burton, Chase Daniel, Akiem Hicks and Mitchell Trubisky:

"Not only do we want to do stuff in the community," Acho said in the video, "but we also want to put our money behind it."

The players raised $250,000 for the cause, while the team ownership decided to match it.

Acho also talked about how Colin Kaepernick helped start things two years ago by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, creating the mindset that players could do more to help their communities.

The Players' Coalition, which was created by Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin, partnered with the NFL in May to donate roughly $90 million to various organizations combating social inequality.

Chicago has now built on that. The Bears are deciding on which programs they'll be donating to and will announce them at a later date.