LeSean McCoy Accused of Abusing Son, Using Him to Help Cover Up Home Invasion

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of LeSean McCoy's son, filed court documents stating she believes the Buffalo Bills running back has abused their child and that he said he'd give up his custody fight in order to get her to vouch for his character. 

TMZ Sports obtained the documents, which are a part of a lawsuit filed against McCoy by Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend who is accusing McCoy of orchestrating an attack against her. Maisonet said she heard McCoy saying "I need to get this b---h out of my house" the day before someone broke into the home Cordon was staying in and attacked her.

The filing also says McCoy convinced Maisonet to praise his character by saying he'd hand over custody of their son and allow her to enroll him in school in MiamiMaisonet said she did not write a post praising McCoy that was sent from her Instagram page following the accusations but instead allowed McCoy's friend access to the account.

"I regret ever agreeing to help LeSean McCoy in this case ... I feel like I am sending our son to a monster every two weeks," Maisonet said in the documents.

She also provided pictures of what she says are bruises on their son's face as the result of McCoy's abuse. Child services were contacted at some point, but it's unclear if the case ever went further.

McCoy has denied all allegations against him. Police chose not to file charges against him in the Cordon case, citing a lack of evidence, and the NFL has chosen to not suspend him. 

McCoy and Cordon reached an agreement that allowed her to retrieve items from the home she was staying at in exchange for her vacating the premises. 

Related

    Favre Calls Clay Matthews’ Penalty a 'Textbook Hit'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Favre Calls Clay Matthews’ Penalty a 'Textbook Hit'

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Bills Working Through Who Will Make Defensive Play Calls

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Bills Working Through Who Will Make Defensive Play Calls

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Week 3 Fantasy BS Meter 🤔

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Week 3 Fantasy BS Meter 🤔

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    McDermott Favored to Be 1st HC to Be Fired

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    McDermott Favored to Be 1st HC to Be Fired

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report