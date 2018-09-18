Rams Kicker Greg Zuerlein out 'A Few Weeks' with Groin Injury

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed kicker Greg Zuerlein will miss "a few weeks" with a groin injury, according to the Orange County Register's Rich Hammond.

The Rams announced Monday they signed Sam Ficken, who also replaced an injured Zuerlein last year.

Ficken missed a 36-yard field goal in his first appearance with the Rams last season but connected on his next four attempts as Los Angeles bowed out in the NFC Wild Card Round.

"I think you've got a lot of confidence in Sam," McVay said of Ficken, per Hammond. "He has shown that he is a good kicker, but certainly you don't take for granted the fact that you're talking about Greg, [who] smashes a 55-yarder on the dirt in Oakland. His range, and different things like that, are what make him unique and special."

Losing Zuerlein is a blow for the Rams because the last two weeks of the NFL season have illustrated the value of a reliable kicker. Both Zane Gonzalez and Daniel Carlson found themselves out of a job after high-profile misses this past weekend.

Despite sitting for the final two games of the year, Zuerlein tied for second in made field goals (38) and was tied for third in field-goal percentage (95.0) in 2017 en route to earning All-Pro honors.

Zuerlein picked up where he left off, going 4-of-5 in the Rams' 33-13 Week 1 victory over the Oakland Raiders.