Report: Ex-Laker Derrick Williams to Sign Bayern Munich Contract

Former NBA forward Derrick Williams has reportedly reached a contract agreement with Bayern Munich of Germany's Basketball Bundesliga.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando noted the free-agent signing Tuesday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Williams with the second pick in the 2011 NBA draft out of the University of Arizona. He also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers across seven seasons.

The 27-year-old California native averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor across 428 NBA games, including 112 starts.

He most recently made two appearances for the Lakers last season.

In June, Williams told Keith Langlois of the Detroit Pistons' official website he's trying to become a better fit for today's NBA, highlighted by working on his three-point shot:

"Just taking and making the good shots. Everybody knows the corner threes are the shortest and the easiest. Just being more efficient. I always say the three Es—energy, efficiency and effort—and if you can combine those three, then the sky's the limit. That's what I'm trying to do every single day. Been telling myself that since I was on the Cavs—play with energy, efficiency and effort."

Signing with Bayern Munich, the reigning BBL champions, will give him a chance to showcase his progress. He'll likely serve as the German squad's sixth man as the first forward off the bench behind Vladimir Lucic and Danilo Barthel.

Fellow American Devin Booker, a former Clemson University standout, is the team's projected starting center.

