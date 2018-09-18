Minkah Fitzpatrick Shows Us How He Gets Fueled Up in Miami

Kathaleen ManiatakisFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

Miami Dolphins' rookie, Minkah Fitzpatrick, hits the track and shows us some of Miami's finest cuisines. 

Watch above. 

From B/R x MSX by Michael Strahan & JCPenney.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Watch B/R Live: Barca vs. PSV

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Watch B/R Live: Barca vs. PSV

    Br
    via Br

    Live: INT vs. TOT

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Live: INT vs. TOT

    Br
    via Br

    NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Takes Over 📈

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Takes Over 📈

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Mack Is Showing Why He's Worth $141M 💰

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Mack Is Showing Why He's Worth $141M 💰

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report