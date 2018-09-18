Jimmy Butler Rumors: Timberwolves SG Isn't 'Dead Set' on Asking for Trade

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Although Jimmy Butler has yet to sign an extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he may not be looking to force his way out of town.

According to TNT analyst David Aldridge, Butler was not "dead set" on requesting a trade as he prepares to meet with general manager Scott Layden and coach Tim Thibodeau.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported last week that Butler was set to meet with Timberwolves officials as he begins to "seriously contemplate his future with the franchise." While it was reported that the meeting would take place Monday, the player himself cleared up the situation:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that the meeting will take place in Los Angeles, despite the original plan to meet in Minneapolis.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor revealed, per Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News, earlier this summer that Butler turned down a four-year extension in the $110 million range. In an interview with ESPN 1500, Taylor said Butler was "really appreciative" of the offer but is eyeing an even bigger contract next summer.

While it is true the four-time All-Star stands to make more by waiting to sign a new deal, there have been reports of tension in Minnesota. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported in July that Butler has no intentions of signing an extension with the Timberwolves because he "has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns."

Charania also reported on Monday that Towns is waiting for the Butler situation to play itself out before he considers signing his rookie extension:

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his first year in Minnesota, helping the franchise snap a 13-year playoff drought. However, the Houston Rockets made quick work of the Timberwolves, dispatching them in five games in the first round.

Charania noted that the meeting was a "last-ditch" effort for the team to try to keep Butler. It helps Minnesota's cause that Butler and Thibodeau have a relationship that dates back to 2011, when the Chicago Bulls drafted him in the first round. However, that relationship may only go so far in keeping the star in a Timberwolves uniform.