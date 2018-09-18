B/R Kicks: Why Did You Wear These?September 18, 2018
Do you ever see someone's kicks and wonder why are they wearing those?
Us too.
Are they your go-tos? Were they a gift? A grail you've sought out for a long time? As we explore SoHo, New York's premier shopping hot spot, B/R Kicks will find out who's wearing what and why their kicks mean so much to them.
Adidas Yung-1 "Cloud White"
"Back in February at Fashion Week these were given to me as a sample. Didn't see anyone with them on feet except Kylie Jenner."
Nike React Element 87 "Sail"
Harry from London
"They're comfy and really light. The futuristic design got my attention the most. Plus, I can see my socks. Who doesn't love that?"
Nike Zoom Fly "Be True"
"I got the shoes because I liked their message. Plus...I didn't see anyone with them from the pack Nike dropped; added to dopeness for me."
Gucci Rhyton Logo
"You're probably wondering about the tape. OK, I know they're Gucci, but I'm cheap as f--k. I scuffed them up really bad, so I used the tape to add some character. People liked it, so I stuck with it."
Nike Air Vapormax Plus "Sunset"
"They gave me a visual emotion that I connected with, so I had to get them."
Nike Air Max Deluxe
"Man, these are my grail shoe. I missed out on them when I was a kid, now I'm buying every color twice."
Nike Air Max 97 "UNDFTD White"
"These were actually a gift; feel kinda bad that I messed them up haha. At the time I didn't know they were rare, I just liked that they said Undefeated."
Nike Air Force 1 "JDI White"
"I like the way the graphics move with my feet. I saw these when I was in Spain thinking they wouldn't have them in the states. When I came back they were here; what a coincidence."