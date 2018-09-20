Former Impact, Lucha Underground Wrestler Jessie Godderz Releasing Music Video

Credit: Jeff Timmons and Jessie Godderz

Wrestler Jessie Godderz was recently featured in Season 4 of Lucha Underground and is now making a foray into the music industry.

While his time with the company was short-lived due to being sacrificed to the gods, Godderz is teaming up with platinum recording artist Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees to record a new song and music video.

Many wrestling fans know Godderz only from his time with Impact Wrestling or Lucha, but Godderz has also appeared on the reality show Big Brother and the new Amazon series, New Dogs, Old Tricks.

Godderz' new music video The Girl is With Me is scheduled to debut as a YouTube Original on October 2, but fans of the wrestling veteran will be able to hear it first on the debut episode of New Dogs, Old Tricks on September 28.

"I can't tell you what an incredible honor it was teaming up with legendary recording artist Jeff Timmons," Godderz told Bleacher Report. "Our new music video, The Girl is With Me, is a fun and lighthearted look at us fighting over a girl who each of us thinks is into them. We had such an awesome time making the video and I think fans will have a really fun time watching it."

The music video will feature Godderz, Timmons and Big Brother veteran Morgan Willett as the woman the two men are fighting over.

After Godderz's unceremonious departure from Lucha Underground, the former tag team champion's in-ring future is up in the air, though his successful career in Impact has proved his potential.

As WWE continues to build its roster depth with multiple shows—including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live and more—Godderz could one day get a call from the premier wrestling company in the world.

Until then, it appears Godderz will continue pursuing other projects.

