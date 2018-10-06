Triple H Beats The Undertaker with Shawn Michaels' Help at WWE Super Show-Down

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In the final meeting of their illustrious careers, Triple H defeated The Undertaker in a no disqualification match at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

The match featured tables, chairs and a sledgehammer, plus interference from both Shawn Michaels and Kane. In the end, Michaels hit The Undertaker with a Sweet Chin Music, which Triple H turned immediately into a Pedigree to secure the victory.

After the match, Triple H consoled The Undertaker. While all four men celebrated in the ring to cheers from the fans, The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H and Michaels. The Undertaker hit Triple H with a Tombstone Piledriver in the ring and then Chokeslammed Michaels through the announcer's table to end the show.

The rivalry between the two men is among the greatest in WWE history, as they previously met three times on the Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania.

The Deadman vs. The Game was one of the first bouts announced for Super Show-Down in hopes of drawing a massive crowd Down Under.

WWE went to great lengths to advertise the match, as Taker and Triple H appeared on Raw on multiple occasions, and Shawn Michaels even got involved.

The Phenom and HBK had an incredible promo battle on Raw several weeks ago, which led to speculation about Michaels possibly coming out of retirement to face Taker one more time.

Due to his expectation that Michaels would be in Triple H's corner at Super Show-Down, The Undertaker announced he would be seconded by his brother, Kane.

That added another dimension to the match and gave the WWE Universe as much nostalgia as it could possibly handle with D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction butting heads.

While neither The Undertaker nor Triple H are fulltime performers any longer, they are two of the most popular Superstars in WWE history, and their presence on the card was arguably the driving force behind the interest in Super Show-Down.

Although Taker and Triple H had nothing to prove at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they wrestled a traditional match that featured plenty of great storytelling throughout.

When it comes to Superstars who enjoyed their heyday during the Attitude Era, there aren't many left who are still wrestling on even a part-time basis.

The Undertaker and Triple H are two of the few, and their bout at Super Show-Down felt like the end of an era in many ways.

Because of the involvement of Michaels and Kane, there will likely continue to be talk of a tag team match, potentially at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Even if that match doesn't come to fruition, though, fans were able to get some closure Saturday in the feud between two of wrestling's biggest legends.

