Joey Bosa Reportedly Expected to Return from Foot Injury in October

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa won't be making his season debut in September.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Bosa is scheduled to have his foot cast removed Sunday and then use a walking boot. His return date is expected to be in October, per Schefter.

Bosa has been hampered by injuries to this point in his career. He missed the first four weeks of his rookie season in 2016 due to a hamstring issue, and he has yet to make his 2018 debut as the result of the bruised bone in his left foot.

Schefter reported on Sept. 16 that surgery was a possibility to treat the foot injury.

When the 6'5", 280-pounder is unable to take the field, Los Angeles finds has to find ways to get pressure without one of the best pass-rushers in football.

The 2016 No. 3 overall pick won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award by piling up 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games, and then he followed that up last year by notching 12.5 sacks as well as four forced fumbles to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

Without Bosa, the Chargers have had mixed results in getting to the quarterback this season. They managed just one sack in a 38-28 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. One week later, however, they were able to take down Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen five times in a 31-20 victory. Five different players got in on the action in the first two contests, with first-year safety Derwin James leading the way with a pair of sacks.

Of course, opposing offensive lines are able to key in on Melvin Ingram—who entered 2018 with 29 sacks over the previous three seasons—when Bosa isn't on the field.

Los Angeles will need a team effort to create pressure on the quarterback with Bosa out. As good as Ingram may be, he can't be as effective without some help.