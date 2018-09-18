Billy Joe Saunders Apologises for Mocking 'Apparent Drug Addict' on Video

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has apologised for his actions following the release of a video in which he offered a woman drugs on the condition she performed a sex act and assaulted a stranger.

Saunders called it "banter [went] wrong" in a Twitter post on Tuesday:

According to Aaron Flanagan and Jack Rathborn of the Mirror, Nottinghamshire police are investigating the incident.

Per Daniel Matthews and Lara Keay of MailOnline, a police spokesperson urged witnesses to step forward:

"A full investigation will be carried out into the number of offences that have been captured on film, including the offer to supply Class A drugs, aiding and abetting an assault, assault and public order offences.

"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire, and we would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any further information about those responsible to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police, quoting incident 887 of 17 September."

In the video, Saunders is seen talking to a woman, offering her £150 worth of "crack" for performing a sex act. He then tells her to punch a man walking on the pavement after telling her he is a paedophile. The woman ends up slapping the stranger.

Per MailOnline, Robert Smith of the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed the organisation would look into the incident but made no mention of possible sanctions. The BBBC later charged him with misconduct, per Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old Saunders holds a perfect 26-0 record and has been the WBO champion since 2015, but he has mostly made headlines for reasons other than boxing of late.

Earlier this year, he was involved in a bizarre incident with heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The two had an altercation at a Nando's restaurant in Belfast, and the Brit ended up throwing half a chicken at the Bronze Bomber, according to Natalie Evans of the Mirror.

Saunders is scheduled to defend his title against Demetrius Andrade in October at TD Garden in Boston. His last fight came in December, when he beat David Lemieux.