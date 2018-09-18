Suspect Charged with Murder in Death of Golf Champion Celia Barquin Arozamena

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Police have confirmed a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of amateur golf champion Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was found dead at a golf course in Ames, Iowa, on Monday.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg (via ABC News), the local police named Collin Daniel Richards as the suspect.

The police shared the statement via Twitter:

According to the report, a cause of death has not been determined. Officers did determine an assault took place.

The 22-year-old Barquin Arozamena was a student at Iowa State, winning the 2018 Big 12 Championship and the Cyclones' Female Athlete of the Year Award, per Rittenberg. She was completing a civil engineering degree.

Barquin Arozamena qualified for this year's United States Women's Open Championship and won the European Ladies Amateur Championship in Slovakia.

Athletics director Jamie Pollard mourned the Spain native:

Per the Cyclones' official website, Barquin will be honoured during Saturday's football game against Akron.