Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu Apologizes for Hitting Helmetless Taiwan Jones

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

NFL fans witnessed a scary scene during Sunday's action when Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu hit Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones in the head with a tackle after the latter lost his helmet.

Nwosu apologized for his involvement Monday.

"I want to take another opportunity to apologize to Taiwan Jones for yesterday's hit," he said in a statement to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "The game is rough but my intention is never to hurt anyone. The ref hadn't blown the whistle to call the play dead and I didn't realize that his helmet had come off. My apologies man."

Jones lost his helmet as he was gathering a loose ball on a punt, and Nwosu's hit to his forehead with a helmet left the running back bleeding.

It seems as if Jones avoided what could have been a terrifying injury given his Instagram story Bradley Gelber of Bills Wire shared. He thanked those who offered him well wishes and said he was "good for the most part" while granting "we'll see how I feel in the morning."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the play during his Monday press conference, per Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, and noted Jones didn't suffer a concussion.

"When I looked at it, I felt like it was a clean play, because it was bang-bang," McDermott said. "You never want to see someone hit another person who has their helmet off, and to your point the play should have been stopped. It was bang-bang from a timing standpoint as well. You just hope everyone is doing the best they can to put player safety (first) in that situation."

Los Angeles won the game, 31-20, though the outcome took a backseat when Jones was down after the play. He walked off the field under his own power with trainers by his side.

His Bills will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.