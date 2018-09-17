Former Browns WR Joe Jurevicius Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint at Ohio Home

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2018

BALTIMORE - NOVEMBER 18: Joe Jurevicius #84 of the Cleveland Browns prepares to run downfield against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2007 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Browns defeated the Ravens in overtime 33-30. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)
Larry French/Getty Images

A home invader robbed former NFL wide receiver Joe Jurevicius at gunpoint in his house in Gates Mills, Ohio, Ed Gallek of Fox 8 in Cleveland reported Monday.

According to Gallek, authorities have a suspect in custody. The suspect had been released from prison in May after serving time for charges including robbery and burglary.

Jurevicius' wife called 911 to alert police to the robbery.

"We were just robbed at our house. Someone came to our back door and robbed us," she said, per Gallek. "It was my husband. He was at the back door. He opened the door. Said give me all the money that you can."

Jurevicius declined to speak with reporters about the crime.

A native of Cleveland, the 43-year-old spent his final two seasons in the NFL with the Browns. His career ended in 2008 after he contracted a staph infection following offseason knee surgery.

Jurevicius is most remembered for helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003. He finished as the Bucs' leading receiver, catching four passes for 78 yards.

