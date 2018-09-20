NFL Teams Exceeding Expectations Already This Season

0 of 6

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Athletes are continuously told, "It's not how you start; it's how you finish." While true, a great start can completely change expectations and build confidence—which can lead to a great finish.

A strong start is always preferable to trying to close the gap when a season is on the line. But expectations can be a funny thing.

Narratives are built during the preseason only to change through the course of the regular season due to on-field performances.

Some projections are easy. Others aren't. Teams found in the gray areas sometimes emerge from the fog and surprise. These are the organizations without much hype that outperform every projection.

Seven teams hold 2-0 records. Only two of those—the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams—had a season over/under of nine wins or more, courtesy of OddsShark.

The other five, plus a team that has yet to win a game but could easily be 2-0, are exceeding expectations.