NFL Teams Exceeding Expectations Already This Season

NFL Teams Exceeding Expectations Already This SeasonSeptember 20, 2018
Athletes are continuously told, "It's not how you start; it's how you finish." While true, a great start can completely change expectations and build confidence—which can lead to a great finish.
A strong start is always preferable to trying to close the gap when a season is on the line. But expectations can be a funny thing.
Narratives are built during the preseason only to change through the course of the regular season due to on-field performances.
Some projections are easy. Others aren't. Teams found in the gray areas sometimes emerge from the fog and surprise. These are the organizations without much hype that outperform every projection.
Seven teams hold 2-0 records. Only two of those—the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams—had a season over/under of nine wins or more, courtesy of OddsShark.
The other five, plus a team that has yet to win a game but could easily be 2-0, are exceeding expectations.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC's best team. Seriously.
The Bengals hold the best point differential of the five teams in the conference that started 2-0. A pair of double-digit victories over the Indianapolis Colts and rival Baltimore Ravens show the consistency Cincinnati is getting from both sides of the ball.
The offense, in particular, has performed much better than expected. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor offset offensive line concerns by increasing tempo and directing Andy Dalton to get the ball out of his hand quickly.
"I think we're doing a good job right now of having communication throughout the game between coaches and players and players among players," Lazor said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr.
Even the much-maligned offensive front is doing its job.
"It does feel like there is a different kind of energy," right guard Alex Redmond said, per Dehner. "A different kind of intensity to the offense."
Although, the unit must deal with an injury to center Billy Price, who is in a walking boot, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell. If the first-round rookie misses any time, Trey Hopkins will start.
Defensively, Geno Atkins continues to dominate. The defensive tackle registered nine total pressures against the Baltimore Ravens and is now ranked third among those at his position with 12 pressures through two contests, according to Pro Football Focus. His consistent greatness shouldn't be overlooked.
The Bengals will be difficult to beat as long as the trenches hold up on both sides of the ball.
Cleveland Browns
Winning games is hard. Ask the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns haven't won a game since Christmas Eve nearly two years ago. Yet, the same hard-luck Browns went toe-to-toe with two of the league's most talented teams to open the 2018 campaign and should be 2-0 right now instead of 0-1-1.
If not for kicking woes, the Browns would be off to a tremendous start. But they're not.
"Shoot, just keep your head up," running back Carlos Hyde said after Sunday's 21-18 loss, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. "Stuff happens. It's part of football. Learn from it. And grow from it. Put it behind you. ... We got to put it together, put it all together."
Even so, this team is headed in the right direction and has two very winnable games against the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders next on the docket.
Hue Jackson's squad wasn't expected to be a playoff team after last year's 0-16 campaign. So, the bar is already low. Being able to compete week in and week out is a massive improvement.
The Browns now have a steady quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, playmakers at wide receiver (Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway) and legitimate difference-makers on the defensive side of the ball (Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett to name two). In fact, the Browns defense leads the NFL with eight forced turnovers. All the while, they're still the league's second-youngest team, according to the Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski.
A tally has yet to be registered in the win column, yet this team is on the verge of breaking through if its first two performances are any indication.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have a new offensive identity, and it has nothing to do with quarterback Case Keenum. Two standout rookie running backs have helped lead the Broncos to a surprising 2-0 start.
"I mean, we have Rolls Royce [Royce Freeman] and the pit bull, number 30, Phillip Lindsay," defensive tackle Domata Peko said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "Just keep handing the ball to those two young guys—they are doing great."
The two first-year ball-carries have combined for 277 yards on 52 carries. Denver ranks second overall at 157 rushing yards per game.
Technically, Freeman is the starter. The 229-pound back is best-suited for short-yardage or red-zone carries.
Lindsay, on the other hand, provides another gear. The diminutive back (5'8", 190 pounds) is a threat as a runner and receiver. Lindsay ranks third overall with 178 rushing yards. He's also the NFL's first undrafted player to record at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two career games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"I am here to be our spark player," Lindsay said, per Legwold. "I am here to make sure that I get my teammates going, whether it is on a punt, if it is on a kickoff or kickoff return, anything."
The rookies' production significantly helps Keenum, who can be very effective as a play-action passer. The offense isn't nearly as limited today as it seemed during the preseason because of its burgeoning backfield.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly have the most dynamic offense in an offense-driven league.
Patrick Mahomes' inclusion at quarterback created the perfect pair of talent tailored to an already proven offensive scheme under head coach Andy Reid. The results have been spectacular. Mahomes has an NFL-record 10 touchdown passes in the first two games of a season, and the team has impressive victories against two playoff-caliber franchises, the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steers.
Mahomes' exceptional arm talent allows him to challenge any part of the field and utilize all of the Chiefs' weapons.
Tyreek Hill is the NFL's fastest man, with the ability to serve as a deep threat and home run possibility on shorter completions. Travis Kelce is in contention with the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski as the game's best tight end. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is another option to create chunk plays. Finally, running back Kareem Hunt is a reliable option in the backfield.
"There will be games where teams will come in and try to take away one or two guys," Mahomes said, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "That's the good thing about this team is that no one cares about who's getting the shine, I guess you would say ... we'll spread the ball around to whoever's open."
The offense will need to continue to be exciting if the defense doesn't round into shape. Kansas City ranks dead last in total defense. Two views can be attributed to the early performance: Either the defense will hold the entire team back, or it can only improve from this point.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins expected to win coming into this season when most outside of South Beach thought they'd struggle.
"We want to continue to improve week in and week out," defensive end Cameron Wake said, per the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero. "I'm looking forward to improving next week. And the week after that. And the week after that. I think this is a good start. But satisfied? No, not yet."
Miami's early success is rooted in a ball-control offense accompanied by an opportunistic defense. The pattern is similar to the one that developed in 2016 when the team made the playoffs.
Instead of Jay Ajayi leading the way, the Dolphins are leaning on Kenyan Drake and the ageless Frank Gore to propel the offense. Head coach and play-caller Adam Gase has also sprinkled in wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant with misdirection runs and short passes.
A consistent run game has allowed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to become a complementary player. The seventh-year signal-caller, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, has played efficient football with a 72.5 completion percentage. Although, Tannehill's 51 attempts are the fewest among quarterback who started both games so far.
Miami's defense is tied for first with five interceptions, and safety Reshad Jones is tied for the league lead with two. Also, this year's first-round pick, Minkah Fitzpatrick, is already making an impact as a hybrid cornerback/safety.
The AFC East-leading Dolphins face a relatively weak schedule as well with upcoming games against the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills (twice).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Florida is where people move to retire, not revive careers.
But that's exactly what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver DeSean Jackson are doing this season.
Fitzpatrick is the two-time reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The supposed backup quarterback, who is filling in for the suspended Jameis Winston, leads the league with 819 passing yards, 13.4 yards per attempt and a 151.5 passer rating. He's thrown eight touchdown tosses while completing 78.7 percent of his passes. Those numbers rank second and third overall, respectively.
"It's unbelievable," Jackson said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "He's playing out of this world right now."
The 31-year-old wide receiver is a big reason behind Fitzpatrick's success. Jackson has been an elite vertical threat for a long time, but he experienced a down year during his first season with the Bucs. He's back to his old self by taking tops off defenses and leading the league with 275 receiving yards.
Both can be thankful Todd Monken is now calling the plays. Monken is using his experience working alongside Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State to spread Tampa Bay's offense and create more opportunities for everyone. It's worked beautifully.
The Buccaneers appeared rudderless coming into the season with last year's 32nd-ranked defense, a suspect offensive line and a suspended starting quarterback. The Fitzmagic is back, though, and Tampa Bay is, by far, the NFL's most surprising 2-0 squad.