NBA Most Improved Candidates Ready to Break Out

It feels like it's never been harder to win Most Improved Player honors in the NBA.

Once upon a time, incremental growth—the kind that'd take a middling talent to rotation viability—was good enough for consideration. Now, it takes a full star turn. The last three winners illustrate the new standard.

CJ McCollum became a star when he won the award in 2015-16, raising his scoring average from 6.8 to 20.8 points per game while becoming one of the league's most efficient perimeter shooters. The following year, Giannis Antetokounmpo bumped his numbers from 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists to 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. The Greek Freak became an All-Star for the first time in 2016-17 and hasn't looked back.

Then came Victor Oladipo in 2017-18—once thought to be overpaid at $21 million per season and now an All-Star. A player who earned his way onto the All-Defensive First Team while establishing himself as one of the scariest downhill attackers in basketball, Oladipo vaulted to stardom when he won the award.

The recent trend means the candidates we list here have to double as breakouts. These guys all have new levels to reach, and if they get there, they'll collect hardware and elevate their teams. These are Most Improved possibilities, but they're also bets on imminent stardom.