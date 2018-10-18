Corey Coleman, Giants Agree on Practice Squad Contract

David Richard/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly the most recent team to take a flier on wide receiver Corey Coleman.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants signed the 2016 first-round pick to their practice squad Thursday after working him out Wednesday.

Coleman was most recently with the New England Patriots. The team signed him heading into the second week of the regular season but then released him before he appeared in a single game. The Patriots then signed him to their practice squad three days later before releasing him for good.

His departure was necessary to facilitate the addition of another former Cleveland Browns receiver, Josh Gordon.

Coleman began his NFL career in Cleveland after the team selected him 15th overall in the NFL draft two seasons ago. Through his first two years, he caught 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns were the focus of this year's Hard Knocks series on HBO. Because of that, fans were treated to the moments leading up to Coleman's trade to the Buffalo Bills in August.

The 24-year-old entered the office of Browns head coach Hue Jackson to question why he was practicing with the team's second unit. He then told Jackson the team should trade him if it didn't want him.

The next scene showed Browns personnel cleaning out Coleman's locker after his departure.

He appeared in three preseason games for the Bills, catching three passes for seven yards. Buffalo cut him as it finalized its 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

Coleman put up big numbers in his final two years at Baylor. He had 138 receptions for 2,482 yards and 31 touchdowns between 2014 and 2015. In retrospect, it looks likely Art Briles' high-powered offense inflated his production.

Coleman only turned 24 in July, so it's premature to write off the idea he can become a reliable pass-catcher in the NFL. But it's hard to see how his fortunes will fare much better in New York after his previous three stops ended in such underwhelming fashion.

The Browns, Bills and Patriots all had compelling reasons to hold on to him.

For Cleveland, trading a one-time first-round pick after two years is acknowledging you made a massive mistake on draft night. Buffalo and New England, meanwhile, clearly needed help at receiver but decided Coleman wasn't good enough to stick around.

One could take a more optimistic approach and argue the player didn't have the benefit of a full offseason in Buffalo before the team cut him, and his time in New England was over in under three weeks.

If the Giants are willing to be more patient with Coleman, then it could be just the thing to get his career back on track.

With Cody Latimer landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the door may be open for Coleman to be elevated to the 53-man roster and occupy the No. 3 receiver spot behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard in the near future.