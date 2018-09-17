NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic 'Often' Best Player in Pickup Games at Mavs' Facility

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Luka Doncic joined his team relatively late compared to his fellow rookies, but he has wasted little time making a strong impression on his new Dallas Mavericks teammates.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon spoke to sources who said "Doncic has often been the best player on the court in pickup games at the Mavs' facility despite not being in great shape by NBA standards."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.