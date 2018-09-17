NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic 'Often' Best Player in Pickup Games at Mavs' Facility

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks on the court after a 2018 NBA Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Luka Doncic joined his team relatively late compared to his fellow rookies, but he has wasted little time making a strong impression on his new Dallas Mavericks teammates.

ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon spoke to sources who said "Doncic has often been the best player on the court in pickup games at the Mavs' facility despite not being in great shape by NBA standards."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Rockets Don't Want to 'Overextend' CP3

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Don't Want to 'Overextend' CP3

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: T-Wolves' Meeting with Butler Is 'Last-Ditch' Effort

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: T-Wolves' Meeting with Butler Is 'Last-Ditch' Effort

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: ‘Mutual Interest’ Between C's, Jamal Crawford

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: ‘Mutual Interest’ Between C's, Jamal Crawford

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Two US Hoops Players Stabbed in Romania Club

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Two US Hoops Players Stabbed in Romania Club

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com