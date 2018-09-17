Vikings Reportedly Cut Daniel Carlson, Agree to Contract with Dan Bailey

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran kicker Dan Bailey on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news comes shortly after the team waived rookie Daniel Carlson, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Carlson went 0-of-3 on field goals in Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, missing two possible game-winning attempts in overtime.

Minnesota took Carlson with a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, making the Auburn product one of two kickers selected along with Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins. While he made his only attempt in Week 1's 24-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, one poor showing was apparently enough for the team to move on.

Fortunately for Minnesota, Bailey was on the open market after a surprising release from the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the preseason.

The 30-year-old has been one of the top kickers over his seven-year career, producing an 88.2 field-goal percentage. Only Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has a better mark in NFL history.

While Bailey is coming off a down year in which he missed five of his 20 attempts, he was limited by a groin injury and sat out four games.

He said in April that the injury is behind him, per Saad Yousuf of the Dallas Morning News: "I feel 100 percent healthy. It was just kind of one of those deals last year, kind of had to battle through that. I never dealt with an injury like that before. I learned a lot through the process, learned a lot about myself, kind of what I need moving forward."

Though the Cowboys moved on, Bailey remained a wanted man. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the kicker had four "very good offers" this season but turned them down while waiting for the right opportunity.

It appears he has found one as he joins a squad with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

The Vikings franchise has notable playoff losses due to missed field goals, from Blair Walsh to Gary Anderson, so shoring up the position with a proven veteran could be a smart move.