Suspended WR Drake Davis Reportedly Kicked off LSU After Arrest, Battery Charges

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

LSU quarterback Danny Etling (16) is congratulated by wide receiver Drake Davis (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

LSU reportedly has kicked suspended receiver Drake Davis off the football team after he was arrested on battery charges.

Brody Miller of the Times-Picayune reported the news.

Davis has been arrested twice on battery charges in the last month. He was suspended after an Aug. 17 arrest and was arrested again over the weekend and charged with battery on a dating partner.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

