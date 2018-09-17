Mike Wallace's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Fibula; No Timetable to Return

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 6: Mike Wallace #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops a pass as Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons defends during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eagles defeat the Falcons 18-12. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that wide receiver Mike Wallace suffered a fractured fibula during the team's 27-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles are not putting Wallace on injured reserve, however, and Pederson said the team will run more tests on the injury to determine how long he'll be out of action, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

