Mike Wallace's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Fibula; No Timetable to Return

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that wide receiver Mike Wallace suffered a fractured fibula during the team's 27-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles are not putting Wallace on injured reserve, however, and Pederson said the team will run more tests on the injury to determine how long he'll be out of action, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

