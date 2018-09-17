American Basketball Players Darrell Bowie, Joseph McClain Stabbed in Romania

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Darrell Bowie and Joseph McClain, two American basketball players who are playing professionally in Romania, were stabbed during a fight Saturday.

Romanian police told the Associated Press Bowie and McClain were attacked by local citizens. The pair play for ACS Cuza Braila, which is located in Braila.

McClain is in stable condition after suffering wounds to his chest and stomach. Bowie suffered abdominal wounds, and his condition is currently "unpredictable," according to a hospital spokesperson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

