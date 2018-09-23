Ranking NBA's Top 5 Rookie Centers Entering 2018-19

4 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

There was buzz last year about whether Wendell Carter Jr. was better than his production let on and if the presence of Marvin Bagley III held him back. Carter then went on to completely outplay Bagley in July and earn a spot on the All-NBA Summer League First Team.

Even as the No. 7 pick, Carter already feels like a steal for the Chicago Bulls, who'll build around him and Lauri Markkanen up front. For 2018-19, the question is how quickly the coaching staff will be willing to unleash Carter while the veteran Robin Lopez remains under contract.

The Bulls' rookie may begin his career as a reserve, though his role should expand with each month, particularly once the playoffs are out of reach.

At 6'10", 251 pounds, Carter already possesses Al Horford size and strength, and based on summer league, he appears to have improved his body and quickness. At Duke, he graded out in the 88th percentile or better in finishing at the rim, basket cuts and offensive putbacks. It's safe to assume that given his physical tools and nose for the ball and hoop, his inside scoring and rebounding (13.4 points per 40 minutes last year) should carry over.

The excitement regarding his upside will ultimately stem from his advanced footwork playing back to the basket and shooting touch, which he displayed at Duke by drilling 19 of 46 threes, showing sound, convincing shooting form.

It may take a few years before he's demanding double-teams in the post and knocking down multiple threes per game, but the level of polish he's flashed in college and summer league suggests he'll immediately start threatening and executing.

Carter should even add value defensively with his length and timing as a shot-blocker and rim-protecting abilities behind Markkanen. And though questions have been raised over his switchability, they didn't seem alarming in July, when he appeared quicker moving laterally.

He won't be taking over games for the Bulls or emerging as a top option. However, Carter should give them a consistent, reliable source of interior activity and offense. And in doses, we'll see his ability to create shots around the key and stretch the floor as a catch-and-shoot big man.

Carter should finish as a top-two rookie center for both his per-minute production and efficiency.