What's Next for Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey More Stars After WWE Hell in a Cell?

While WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 offered clear and conclusive directions moving forward for some of the company's biggest names, others appear to be heading on a far more uncertain path.

An explosive ending to the show, with the shock return of a former champion leaves the future of the Universal Championship and the men involved in that title feud, makes things interesting on Raw.

While on SmackDown Live, the crowning of a new champion in the women's division offers up a number of intriguing angles for the blue brand moving forward. Here's what could be next for some of WWE's biggest names after Hell in a Cell.

Ronda Rousey

The Raw Women's Championship remained over the shoulder of Ronda Rousey following a bruising clash with Alexa Bliss, and with Bliss now likely to head down the queue of Rousey's potential challengers, it opens up the possibility of a new feud for the champ.

Hell in a Cell may have been the moment when Natalya's expected heel turn arrived to set up a feud between herself and Rousey, but WWE officials obviously decided it was too soon for that to happen.

So who next?

Well, it was interesting to note a report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson on Sunday, who reported that former champion Nia Jax was backstage at Hell in a Cell.

Jax has been away from TV while dealing with a leg issue, but if she's fit to return, she could pose a major obstacle in Rousey's mission to dominate the Raw women's division for some time to come. In truth, there aren't many other clear-cut contenders, so Jax vs. Rousey may be the smartest bet moving forward.

AJ Styles

Controversy overshadowed AJ Styles' victory over Samoa Joe on Sunday night.

While Styles successfully pinned Joe in the latest instalment of their feud for the WWE Championship, WWE booked the finish smartly.

Joe was furious that officials hadn't spotted Styles tapping just before the three count, something which was subsequently shown up on replays after the match.

That inevitably raises the prospect of this rivalry continuing for a good while yet, and given how both men have made the best of the rivalry on SmackDown Live, that is no bad thing.

So expect Styles vs. Joe to run through at least one more pay-per-view. The biggest question of all though, is just whether Styles' grip on the title he's held for almost a year now is loosening enough for Joe to claim his first piece of silverware on the main roster.

Braun Strowman

Perhaps the biggest intrigue among WWE's top names lies with Braun Strowman coming out of Hell in a Cell.

Strowman ultimately failed in his advance cashing-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase, and recent history has shown that failed cash-ins are not the best milestone on a career trajectory in WWE.

Strowman likely has too much momentum to avoid falling into the bracket of someone like Damien Sandow, but with Brock Lesnar back on the Universal Championship scene, it leaves Strowman in limbo somewhat.

He's slated to team with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to face The Shield in Australia next month, but beyond that? Strowman needs fresh creative direction and fast.

Turning him heel still feels like a mistake in hindsight, but WWE either needs to put him firmly in the middle of any battle between Lesnar and Roman Reigns, or move him on to something new.

The best option would be remaining in the title picture. Have Strowman act without thought or caution in bulldozing his way through the roster to make it abundantly clear that no matter who wins the title when Lesnar and Reigns square off, Braun will be waiting in the wings.

And for a complete curveball? Have Baron Corbin deem that due to the interference from Lesnar, Strowman gets his Money in the Bank briefcase back by default. That really would make things interesting.

Roman Reigns

Things just got real interesting in the Universal Championship picture.

It seemed certain that Brock Lesnar was gone from WWE for a good while after dropping the title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but already, The Beast is back on the scene.

Kurt Angle was adamant during his final days as Raw General Manager that Lesnar would not get his rematch. With Angle now out of the picture, it looks like Brock has taken it upon himself to thrust his name back in the mix.

It's certainly a surprise, and few fans would relish the thought of another Lesnar vs. Reigns angle, but there's no doubting that in terms of the storyline arc, this chapter still has one more match left in it before it's closed for good.

So moving forward, expect Reigns' next challenger to be Brock. As mentioned, the influence and presence of Braun Strowman will make things extra interesting, but Baron Corbin will no doubt be left with no choice but to book Lesnar in the rematch he's arguably due.