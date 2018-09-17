5 People Killed After a Stampede in African Champions League Match in Angola

David Madison/Getty Images

Five people were killed on Saturday at a football match in the Angolan capital Luanda following a stampede.

As Reuters reported, the stampede at the African Champions League contest between Angolan outfit Primeiro de Agosto and the Democratic Republic of Congo's TP Mazembe also left seven people injured.

"Angola's sports ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that it regretted the deaths and that the seven injured people had already been discharged from hospital," Reuters noted. "Witnesses said the stampede happened after fans found the gates to the Estadio 11 de Novembro stadium shut after the match."

It's added that when the gates were opened, supporters rushed out of the stadium, and some were trampled by police horses. The Angolan sports ministry said the fact that the match was delayed contributed to the stampede.

According to BBC, an inquiry has been set up to investigate what took place at the Estadio 11 de Novembro.

It's the second time in 19 months that Angola has been involved in this type of tragedy. In February 2017, a stampede in the city of Uige during a match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo do Libolo resulted in the deaths of 17 people, per BBC.