Marquette King Throws Shade at Jon Gruden with Chucky Doll Twitter Video

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden took two losses Sunday: one from the Denver Broncos and another from Broncos punter Marquette King.

Following Denver's 20-19 win, King posted a video on Twitter that included a Chucky doll with money stuffed in its pockets. The Chucky character has come to be a symbol for Gruden over his coaching career:

Gruden returned to coaching in January, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting he'll receive $100 million over 10 years, the biggest contract offered to a head coach in league history.

King spent his six years in the NFL with the Raiders until the team released him March 30. At the time, ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez wrote "Gruden's decidedly old-school ways might not have jibed with King's larger-than-life personality, especially for a punter."

Considering he included the "#Part1" in his caption, King seemingly isn't done needling Gruden. The Broncos and Raiders meet again on Christmas Eve in Week 16.