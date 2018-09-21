The Biggest NFL Offseason Gambles Paying Off So Far in 2018

0 of 5

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Oxford Dictionaries define a gamble as taking "a risky action in the hope of a desired result."

When looking at that definition from an NFL prism, every move front offices and coaching staffs make can be construed as a gamble.

Some are bigger than others, of course. Deciding on the team's swing tackle before 53-man roster cuts is not as big of a gamble as signing a quarterback to an eight-figure deal.

In this piece, we'll look at the biggest NFL offseason gambles working out through two weeks. Each risk listed falls into one of two (in some cases, even both) categories:

1. A team traded a significant amount of draft capital for a player and/or signed someone to a monster long-term deal.

2. A team made a big switch (and/or notable decision) at quarterback, the NFL's most important position.

All of the moves have a strong element of risk based on teams' significant financial and draft-capital commitments. If the transactions work out, they can lead to Super Bowls. If they don't, it can lead to a front-office and coaching overhaul.