Davante Adams Rips Refs After Packers' Tie vs. Vikings: 'It Was Terrible'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was not happy with the officiating during Sunday's 29-29 tie against the Minnesota Vikings.

"The reffing today, I'm not one to even go there, especially in front of the cameras, but it was questionable all game," he said, per Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. "That's why you can't put the officials in position to determine the outcome of the game. ... It was terrible."

