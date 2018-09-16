Davante Adams Rips Refs After Packers' Tie vs. Vikings: 'It Was Terrible'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Mackensie Alexander #20 of the Minnesota Vikings after making a catch in the fourth quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was not happy with the officiating during Sunday's 29-29 tie against the Minnesota Vikings.

"The reffing today, I'm not one to even go there, especially in front of the cameras, but it was questionable all game," he said, per Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. "That's why you can't put the officials in position to determine the outcome of the game. ... It was terrible."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bortles with the Spin Cycle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bortles with the Spin Cycle

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

    Jags WR Shakes Pats for 61 Yds 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags WR Shakes Pats for 61 Yds 🎥

    jaguars
    via Twitter

    Instant Analysis of Green Bay Overtime Tie Against Vikings

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Instant Analysis of Green Bay Overtime Tie Against Vikings

    Zach Kruse
    via Packers Wire

    Keelan Cole Goes Full OBJ 😱

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Keelan Cole Goes Full OBJ 😱

    nfl
    via Twitter