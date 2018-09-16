NASCAR at Las Vegas 2018 Results: Brad Keselowski Earns Playoff Spot with Win

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski earned a place in the next round of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Keselowski is now riding a three-race winning streak heading into the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. He also delivered Team Penske its 500th overall victory.

