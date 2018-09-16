NASCAR at Las Vegas 2018 Results: Brad Keselowski Earns Playoff Spot with Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Autotrader Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series SouthPoint 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski earned a place in the next round of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Keselowski is now riding a three-race winning streak heading into the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. He also delivered Team Penske its 500th overall victory.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

