Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After nearly two full weeks of the 2018 NFL season, injuries are having an impact on fantasy teams.

From tight end Delanie Walker being placed on injured reserve (ankle) to wide receiver Marqise Lee's season-ending knee injury, fantasy owners have had to adjust their rosters.

There is help on the waiver wire. You may not be able to find players who are proven commodities and already have a slew of highlight-film plays, but you can find players who can help keep your fantasy hopes intact and help you win games on a week-to-week basis.

In many cases, the players on the waiver wire have more than enough ability to function at a productive level in the NFL. They just need an opportunity to prove themselves.

Here's a look at several skill-position players who can take over for an injured or slumping player..

Players are considered viable waiver-wire options if they were owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy leagues as of Sunday.

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18 percent own)

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (7 percent own)

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (13 percent own)

Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants (23 percent own)

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (43 percent own)

Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings (44 percent own)

Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles (21 percent own)

Wide Receivers

DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45 percent own)

Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers (31 percent own)

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (2 percent own)

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (22 percent own)

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Tight Ends

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (29 percent own)

Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers (8 percent own)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars (32 percent own)

Players to Watch

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Buccaneers

If you were dubious about picking up Fitzpatrick after Week 1 when he took the New Orleans Saints to the woodshed by throwing four TD passes and running for one more, we were in complete agreement.

Fitzpatrick, a smart veteran quarterback who has had moments of success and failure throughout his career, has lacked consistency. Based on the up-and-down nature of his career, there was no reason to believe that Fitzpatrick had suddenly changed his NFL signature.

The Saints had been successful on defense in 2017, but that turnaround came after playing some of the worst defense in the league in the previous two years. When a team makes a big improvement in one season, a reversal of fortune is possible the next.

But after a brilliant game in the opener, Fitzpatrick had a much tougher assignment against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the second game. It appeared to be the kind of game where Fitzpatrick would come back to earth.

That was not the case, as Fitzpatrick riddled the Philadelphia defense for 402 yards and four TD passes. He was in an attack-first mode, and he is not likely to slow down.

The question is what head coach Dirk Koetter will do when Jameis Winston comes back from his three-game suspension. It looks like Koetter must stay with the hot hand, and Fitzpatrick is the pickup until he is replaced in the starting lineup.

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

The classic waiver-wire pickup often involves a No. 2 running back who exceeds expectations. That could be the precise definition of what Ekeler does for the Chargers.

A year ago, Ekeler gave several hints that he could be a productive player as he carried the ball 47 times for 260 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also demonstrated that he could be a fine receiver, catching 27 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Ekeler had a couple of fumbles late in the season, but he is a versatile performer who is getting opportunities to prove himself even though Melvin Gordon is the No. 1 running back. Ekeler caught five passes for 87 yards and also ran for 39 yards in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he ran for 77 yards in the Week 2 31-20 victory over the Bills and also caught three more passes.

Ekeler is not a superstar, but he can be a productive player on a consistent basis and he is legitimate breakout candidate.

Frank Victores/Associated Press

WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

All eyes focus on wideout A.J. Green in the Cincinnati passing game, and after catching three TD passes in the Week 2 Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, that's not likely to change any time soon.

However, the unheralded Boyd is worthy of your attention on the waiver wire. He is starting opposite Green, and he should be a factor in the Bengals' offense for the foreseeable future.

Boyd caught six passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Ravens, and he has nine receptions for 117 yards through two games.

Just as important as the nine receptions are the 14 times he has been targeted by quarterback Andy Dalton. That indicates he will be heavily involved in the offense throughout the season.

Boyd has been virtually ignored by fantasy players, but he is worthy a waiver-wire investment as a break-out candidate.