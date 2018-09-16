Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Lewis Hamilton Tops Max Verstappen

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton picked up his seventh win of the season on Sunday as he won the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix from pole.

The Mercedes man finished ahead of Max Verstappen at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, while Sebastian Vettel rounded out the podium in third.

The win extended Hamilton's lead atop the drivers' championship to 40 points with six races remaining.

Here is the order of finish:

The night race started in typically explosive fashion.

Esteban Ocon crashed into the wall at Turn 3 after making contact with Force India team-mate Sergio Perez while trying to overtake him on the outside:

Further ahead, Vettel managed to get past Verstappen seconds before the ensuing safety car was deployed.

After the safety car made its exit, Hamilton established a lead of around one second as he and the other front-runners sought to preserve their hypersoft tyres.

In a bid to undercut Hamilton, Vettel pitted first:

The Mercedes driver responded immediately by pitting on the following lap. He swapped to the slower but longer-life soft compound, and he came out ahead of the German with Perez between the pair.

Vettel was able to squeeze past Perez but at the cost of some time, and soon after Verstappen came out ahead of him having pitted himself:

Back in the pack, Perez looked to have got past Sergey Sirotkin but then collided with the Russian:

The Mexican was fortunate the incident did not bring an end to his race—a trip to the pits was sufficient to resolve the damage caused by the crash—but it left him at the back of the field and hit with a drive-through penalty for his troubles.

Romain Grosjean was also hit with a penalty for ignoring blue flags when the race leaders attempted to lap him. Despite some difficulties getting past Grosjean, Hamilton enjoyed a comfortable finish to the race as he built a lead of over eight seconds by the end.