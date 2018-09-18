SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

14 of 14

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Even Saban had a hard time finding bones to pick after his team's 62-7 annihilation of Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday night, per Charlie Potter of Bama Online:

"I was very pleased with the way we did a lot of things tonight, especially the fact that we gave up a big play, a 75-yard bomb on the first play of the game and I think it showed tremendous resiliency to take the ball right down the field and score as if nothing happened. And then the defense didn't give up any points the rest of the game."

And what's he going to say about an offense that was dominant at every turn, scoring at will against a deflated Rebels defense? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks like a Heisman Trophy front-runner in limited snaps, backup Jalen Hurts had strong moments as well and UA's running backs are the best in the nation.

There's an embarrassment of riches at receiver, and it doesn't matter what class the players are in; whether freshmen or seniors, they're playing first-class football.

That's what happens when you consistently recruit the best players in the nation, and Alabama looks the part.

As a matter of fact, it looks like everybody else is playing for second, not only in the SEC but also in the nation.

The Crimson Tide hired six new coaches for 2018, and the fresh life has injected excitement into a program that didn't need to be any better after winning the national championship last season. Right now, love them or hate them, Saban and the Tide are the undisputed kings of college football.

It may change, but if you can definitively say who's going to knock them off, you may be the only one.

