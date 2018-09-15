Justice Hill, Oklahoma State Pull Minor Upset over Boise State

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys pulled off a minor upset Saturday, beating the No. 17 Boise State Broncos 44-21 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

OK State improved to 3-0 and established itself as a threat in the Big 12, while Boise State dropped to 2-1 and saw its hopes of playing in a New Year's Six bowl take a major hit.

The Cowboys turned in an impressive all-around performance that saw all three phases contribute heavily to the victory.

Senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius led the way with 15 of 26 passing for 243 yards and one touchdown, as well as 41 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior running back Justice Hill chipped in 123 rushing yards and a score.



The Oklahoma State defense held Boise State to 31 rushing yards on 31 carries and sacked Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien on seven occasions.

Even special teams played a big role in Saturday's contest, as OK State blocked a pair of punts, including one that was returned for a touchdown.



After falling behind 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives and entered halftime up 17-7.

With the momentum firmly on Oklahoma State's side, it never relinquished the lead.

What's Next?

Next week, Oklahoma State will be favored to improve to 4-0 when it hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Cowboys have a favorable schedule in the coming weeks and won't face their first huge test until they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on the road Nov. 10.

Boise State will regroup on the bye next week before clashing with the Wyoming Cowboys away from home on Sept. 29. Despite Saturday's loss, the Broncos have a chance to run the table and remain in the New Year's Six conversation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.