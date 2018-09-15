Mr. Olympia 2018: Latest Event Schedule and Info on Past Winners

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The 2018 Mr. Olympia finals take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday night. Last year's champion, Phil Heath, will be vying for another Sandow, while Dexter Jackson is bidding for a first title since 2008.

Overcoming Heath won't be easy. The 38-year-old has won the event the past seven years running, while 2017 runner-up Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay is also set to be in the mix.

Judging for the finals will begin at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET (3 a.m. BST), per the tournament's official website.

Heath Looking for Record-Tying Win

Another win for Heath would give him eight overall, enough to tie the achievements of Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman. It would also mean Heath overtakes Arnold Schwarzenegger on the all-time winners list.

On Friday, Heath wasn't the most impressive in the minds of some:

Jackson's name not appearing on the list should worry "The Blade." The 48-year-old hasn't won the Sandow in a decade, but he has still competed well in recent years.

Jackson was second in 2015 and third a year later. Things didn't go as well 12 months ago, though, when he only finished fourth behind William Bonac and Big Ramy.

The fourth-placed finish could be an ominous sign for Jackson, with others already catching the eye.

Bonac spent Friday alongside Heath on the stage:

The 36-year-old proved his credentials by taking the title at this year's Arnold Classic in March. While he has the mass to impress, Bonac's greatest asset is his conditioning.

It's the opposite for Ramy, who has gotten bigger every year. However, not everybody is impressed by the Egyptian's condition:

Big Ramy and Bonac were fancied as the main contenders to Heath's crown, but iRhoden is generating buzz as the man capable of producing an upset:

Rhoden is capable, but both Heath and Jackson know what it takes to win at the Orleans Arena. Expect Heath to save his best for when it matters most and to make history.