DeSean Jackson Reportedly to Play vs. Eagles After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly expected to clear the NFL concussion protocol in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com provided the update Saturday.

Jackson was terrific in the Bucs' 48-40 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He racked up five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter because of the head injury.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported the 31-year-old also suffered a shoulder injury.

Jackson found the end zone just three times in 14 games for Tampa Bay last season. It was his first year with the Buccaneers after six seasons with the Eagles and three with the Washington Redskins.

His resume since the Eagles selected him out of Cal in the second round of the 2008 draft includes three Pro Bowls and a second team All-Pro nod in 2009.

If Jackson suffers a setback over the next 24 hours, Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin would be in line for more targets behind Mike Evans.