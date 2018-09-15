DeSean Jackson Reportedly to Play vs. Eagles After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09: DeSean Jackson #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 9, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly expected to clear the NFL concussion protocol in time to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com provided the update Saturday.

Jackson was terrific in the Bucs' 48-40 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He racked up five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter because of the head injury.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported the 31-year-old also suffered a shoulder injury.

Jackson found the end zone just three times in 14 games for Tampa Bay last season. It was his first year with the Buccaneers after six seasons with the Eagles and three with the Washington Redskins.

His resume since the Eagles selected him out of Cal in the second round of the 2008 draft includes three Pro Bowls and a second team All-Pro nod in 2009.

If Jackson suffers a setback over the next 24 hours, Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin would be in line for more targets behind Mike Evans.

Related

    Le'Veon Will Miss Week 2

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Will Miss Week 2

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    15 Pounds Lighter, Vea Could Return to Practice Soon

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    15 Pounds Lighter, Vea Could Return to Practice Soon

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Best Bets for NFL Week 2 💸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Bets for NFL Week 2 💸

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 2

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Fantasy Sleepers for Week 2

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report