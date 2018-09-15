Evian Championship 2018: Amy Olsen Tops Leaderboard After 6-Under Saturday

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Amy Olson will carry a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2018 Evian Championship after firing a six-under 65 during Saturday's play at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Olson, who stands at 14 under following the third round, tallied an eagle and four birdies on a bogey-free scorecard to maintain her place atop the leaderboard in the season's last major.

Sei Young Kim is in second place at 12 under, followed by Mo Martin at 10 under and the trio of Inbee Park, Angela Stanford and Georgia Hall at nine under.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.