Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 Odds: Money Opens as Early Favorite

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, lands a left against Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, during their welterweight title fight on Saturday, May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

After winning their first battle more than three years ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. opened as the favorite in a potential rematch against Manny Pacquiao.

Westgate LV SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman released the opening odds for the star-studded showdown on Saturday after Money took to Instagram earlier in the day to tease a fight:

In his Instagram video, the 41-year-old Mayweather said he would come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao in December. He also included the following caption: "I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way."

He doubled down, via ESPN:

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision back in May 2015 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. That pushed Money's record to 48-0, and he would go on to win two more fights to retire at a perfect 50-0.

He has not fought since defeating UFC star-turned-boxer Conor McGregor in August 2017.

While Mayweather has already proved that he can beat Pacquiao, he indicated that he would be in line for another nine-figure pay check by stepping into the ring for a rematch. According to CNN's Chris Isidore, the first Mayweather-Pacquiao fight brought in $500 million in revenue, and the aptly named Money took home 60 percent of the cut.

Per ForbesKurt Badenhausen, Mayweather became boxing's first $1 billion athlete after he cashed in on the McGregor clash.

It's not clear how a rematch would stack up financially in comparison to the first bout. The first fight may be tough to top, but it's important to note Pacquiao—now 39—competed that night with a torn rotator cuff, an injury that he would subsequently go under the knife to repair. 

If both fighters are healthy come December, there should be no shortage of intrigue for a rematch.

