Bryce Harper-Laz Diaz Beef Catches Ire of Nationals Manager Dave Martinez

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper found himself in the middle of multiple run-ins with home plate umpire Laz Diaz during Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park, and Washington skipper Dave Martinez wants MLB to look into the situation.

"I'm not going to make any comments on balls and strikes there, but umpires are supposed to be nonconfrontational. They're supposed to uphold the peace on the baseball field," Martinez said. "For me, I think MLB needs to take a look at that. That's all I'm going to say. I've known Laz for a very long time. I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus, but we're in a pivotal moment of the game, and he's saying things to Harp, and I thought that was uncalled for."

The first incident was rather unusual, as Diaz stepped out from behind home in the bottom of the fifth inning and said something to the Nationals dugout while pointing at Harper, who had struck out swinging in the top of the frame, in center. As Tom Gatto of Sporting News pointed out, the MASN broadcast picked up some of what Diaz said in the exchange.

"He needs to cut it out," Diaz said, per Gatto. "You need to talk to him. You need to talk to him. ... You take him or I will, I guarantee you that. ... That's OK, I'll take care of it. ... I'll take care of it."

Diaz did not eject Harper—but that was not the last of the confrontations.

When the 2015 National League MVP stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh, he took issue with Diaz calling a strike on a pitch that appeared to be well outside. As the two exchanged words, Martinez came out to protect his player. Neither Harper nor Martinez was tossed.

Harper finished 1-for-5 with one RBI and the one strikeout. Afterward, he discussed what happened.

"That's my biggest thing this year is I don't want to get tossed. So, I think I go to the edge and then kinda quiet up," Harper said.

Harper also said Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers heard what Diaz said.

The Braves won the game, 10-5, but chief baseball operator Joe Torre and Co. will certainly have to take a look at what went down on the field in Atlanta on Friday night.