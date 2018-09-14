Gennady Golovkin Could Feel 'Fear' from Canelo Alvarez's Team at Weigh-In

John Locher/Associated Press

One day before their highly anticipated rematch, Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez came face-to-face at their weigh-in Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the process, GGG got the vibe that Canelo and his team were shook.

"All I could feel was fear from them, and I think they did it [bull-rushed me] so I couldn't look into his eyes and he couldn't look into mine," Golovkin said, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

Of course, Alvarez saw things differently.

"I got excited and motivated by the fans," Alvarez said. "I defeated the weigh-in, and now it's time to defeat him [Saturday] night. It's going to be an exciting fight and big victory."

As Golden Boy Boxing shows, the two had to be separated during the weigh-in:

Per HBO Boxing, Golovkin weighed in at 159.6 pounds, and Alvarez came in at 159.1 pounds.

Golovkin (38-0-1) and Alvarez (49-1-2) are looking to settle the score after their first meeting in September 2017 ended in a controversial draw. The two were scheduled to square off May 5, but that bout was canceled after the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Alvarez for testing positive for a banned substance.

Alvarez has not stepped into the ring for almost a year, while Golovkin was able to get a replacement for his May bout and defeated Vanes Martirosyan via knockout.

According to Rafael, Alvarez's official purse will be $5 million, and Golovkin's is $4 million. However, the two fighters are each expected to make "tens of millions overall" while getting a cut from the event.

GGG will be defending the unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles, and the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles are also up for grabs.