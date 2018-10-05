Davante Adams Questionable to Play Week 5 vs. Lions Due to Calf Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions because of a calf injury.

The Packers didn't practice Friday, but the team estimated Adams would have put in a limited session after he missed practice Thursday.

Adams steadily developed into the Packers' top target after the organization selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. After making 88 catches across his first two seasons combined, he broke out with 75 grabs and 12 touchdowns in 2016 before tallying 74 receptions and 10 scores last year.

This season, he's notched 28 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns through four games.

The 25-year-old Fresno State product remained mostly durable, missing just five games from 2014 through 2017. He suffered a shoulder injury in the team's Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears, though.

If the latest ailment keeps him out of the lineup, more opportunities should open up for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown on passing downs, with Randall Cobb (hamstring) already ruled out and Geronimo Allison questionable because of a concussion and a hamstring injury.