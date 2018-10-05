Davante Adams Questionable to Play Week 5 vs. Lions Due to Calf Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs a route in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions because of a calf injury.  

The Packers didn't practice Friday, but the team estimated Adams would have put in a limited session after he missed practice Thursday. 

Adams steadily developed into the Packers' top target after the organization selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. After making 88 catches across his first two seasons combined, he broke out with 75 grabs and 12 touchdowns in 2016 before tallying 74 receptions and 10 scores last year.

This season, he's notched 28 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns through four games. 

The 25-year-old Fresno State product remained mostly durable, missing just five games from 2014 through 2017. He suffered a shoulder injury in the team's Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears, though.

If the latest ailment keeps him out of the lineup, more opportunities should open up for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown on passing downs, with Randall Cobb (hamstring) already ruled out and Geronimo Allison questionable because of a concussion and a hamstring injury.  

Related

    Packers Patiently Waiting for Graham's Breakout Game

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers Patiently Waiting for Graham's Breakout Game

    Tom Silverstein
    via Packers News

    Report: Le'Veon Offered 3-Year, $47M Deal in Summer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Le'Veon Offered 3-Year, $47M Deal in Summer

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Detailing Danica's Life in Green Bay

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Detailing Danica's Life in Green Bay

    Kendra Meinert
    via Press Gazette Media

    Early Front-Runners for NFL Awards 🏆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Front-Runners for NFL Awards 🏆

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report