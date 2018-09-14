Evian Championship 2018: Amy Olson, Mo Martin, Mi Hyang Lee, Maria Torres Lead

Francois Mori/Associated Press

If the first two rounds are any indication, the 2018 Evian Championship will go down to the wire.

Four women, including Americans Amy Olson and Mo Martin, sit at eight under through two rounds of the LPGA's fifth major. Mi Hyang Lee and Maria Torres round out the leaders.

Carlota Ciganda sits alone one stroke back in fifth place.

"You don't have a lot to work with," Martin said. "You've got to hit your fairways; you've got to hit quality shots in; you've got to make your putts here. Definitely defines a major championship. I was talking to [Jerry Foltz] earlier and he said that there are all styles of play up on the leaderboard. I think that's just a testament to the golf course and how it's set up."

Martin's lone win on the LPGA Tour came at the 2014 British Open. She's the only major winner in the group of leaders. Torres and Olson are both winless on the LPGA Tour.

Olson shot a six-under 65, which was the second-best round of the day. The 26-year-old has two top 20s this year in major championships.

"I love majors," Olson said. "I love it when par is a great score on some holes, and if you can sneak a birdie or two out, that's great."

Angela Stanford shot the day's best round at a seven-under 64. Stanford entered the day likely worried about making the cut after shooting a 72 in Round 1. She's now in a tie for sixth place at seven-under overall.

World No. 1 Sung Hyun Park missed the cut after shooting an even-par 71. She was six over in the first round and finished three shots off the cut line.

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn narrowly made the cut after shooting a two-over 73 in her second round. She's in a tie for 51st place.

Defending champion Anna Nordqvist is one under through two rounds and is in a tie for 30th.