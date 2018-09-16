FIFA 19: Elite Player Ratings, Release Date and New Star Face Scans

VI-Images/Getty Images

FIFA 19, EA Sports' latest football simulation, goes on sale on September 28.

Following the release of the demo, excitement about what the full version of the game will have to offer is high.

There's already been a buzz about the player ratings, while the addition of UEFA Champions League licensing and new modes should add a freshness to the experience, as well as the standard upgrades to player likenesses and jerseys.

Here's a look at the highest-rated players in FIFA 19, some new player face scans and a closer look at what to expect from EA Sports' latest release.

FIFA 19 Preview

B/R Football shared the top 50 players on FIFA 19, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi given the same overall rating:

EA Sports shared a video on August looking at La Liga in particular, including some of the stadiums and the face-scanning process:

Naturally, the ratings have caused something of a stir among gamers, with favourite players deemed to have not been given high enough numbers in their eyes. It's something footballers have become increasingly keen to comment on.

EA Sports released the following video of some of the Bundesliga's biggest stars, including Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus:

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard also called for a boosted pace rating with this video on his Twitter account:

In terms of the game itself, aside from the Champions League licensing—which appears set to play a big part in The Journey—the new modes available catch players' eyes.

Per EA Sports, gamers can tailor their matches. Survival Mode sees a player lose a member of their starting XI every time a goal is scored, while Long Range clashes only register goals from outside the penalty area.

There's also the much-anticipated No Rules match mode, in which offsides, fouls and bookings are removed. Here's a look at some of the scenarios these new game types will bring about:

Gamers will also be looking forward to trying out some of the world's best players, especially cover star Ronaldo following his switch from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer. With his 94 rating, the Portuguese is set to be a force to be reckoned with on FIFA 19.

Messi has also been recognised for his exceptional 2017-18 season, in which he helped Barcelona to a league-and-cup double. His 94 rating is a one-mark upgrade from a year ago, putting him alongside Ronaldo and two ahead of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, who joins Ronaldo on the FIFA 19 cover.